Motorists warned section of flooded Aberdeen road will remain shut during rush hour

Drivers are being warned an Aberdeen road will be partially blocked during rush hour after flooding in the area.

The A92 north of the Murcar roundabout at Mill of Murdurno was covered in water in both directions following yesterday’s rainfall.

Council staff have now advised the southbound carriageway has reopened.

However, the inside lane northbound will remain closed until later this evening.

A92 North of the Murcar (B&Q) roundabout at Mill of Murdurno update. The Northbound inside lane remains closed and will not reopen before this evening's rush hour traffic. It is expected to reopen late evening. The remaining northbound lane and southbound lane are open. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) June 14, 2019

A statement on Aberdeen City Council’s social media said: “The northbound inside lane remains closed and will not reopen before this evening’s rush hour traffic.

“It is expected to reopen late evening. The remaining northbound lane and southbound lane are open.”