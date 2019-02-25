Delays expected during weekend closure of major Aberdeen junction

Drivers have been warned they could face more traffic congestion on one of Aberdeen’s busiest routes in the coming weeks.

Market Street, Guild Street and Virginia Street saw gridlock this month after communications cables were damaged during roadworks.

A new temporary traffic order has been made with Aberdeen City Council to close several lanes at the junction of Market Street with Virginia Street and Guild Street for the installation of new cables during the next few weeks.

The lane closures will be in place from 8am on Saturday March 16 until 5pm on Sunday March 17.

The carriageway turning left from Market Street, heading south towards the junction will close, along with Guild Street, heading towards Virginia Street on the left-hand lane.

Virginia Street eastbound and Market Street on the lane heading north will also be closed.

The notice said congestion is “anticipated” in the area while the works are carried out.

This month’s disruption saw motorists facing hour-long queues to get from North Esplanade West to Guild Street as Openreach engineers worked to repair the broken cables.

However, the communications giant revealed it was working to install new underground infrastructure at the site, as the damage was much worse than initially feared.

It eventually took four days for engineers to move off the site due to the complexity of work involved.

Police Scotland urged supporters travelling to the Aberdeen and Rangers game earlier this month to prepare for delays and to leave extra time for journeys in a bid to avoid the traffic chaos.

The Dons will face Livingston at Pittodrie at 3pm on Saturday March 16 when the lane closures are in place.

No one from Openreach was available for comment.