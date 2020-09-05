Show Links
Motorists warned about roadworks in Aberdeen city centre today

by David Walker
05/09/2020, 9:44 am Updated: 05/09/2020, 9:46 am
Motorists have been warned to expect roadworks in Aberdeen city centre today.

The local authority is undertaking work on a section of Market Street between Union Street and Guild Street.

Anyone driving in the city centre should expect some delays while the essential work is carried out.

There is no timetable for when it is expected to finish.

Traffic restrictions at the Beach Esplanade have been lifted for the weekend, allowing vehicles access to the beach.

 