Motorists urged to drive with care on A96 north of Dyce

Police have advised motorists to use caution on A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road to the north of Dyce due to adverse weather conditions.

Police warned of the tricky conditions on the route around 1.30am this morning and urged motorists seeking to pass to use alternative routes.

A force spokeswoman said this morning that the route is “passable with care”, however, motorists are urged to drive to the road conditions.

Due to adverse road conditions on the A96 north of Dyce, drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) February 12, 2021

Weather warnings still in place

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place today for eastern parts of the country and will remain in place until 12noon on Saturday.

The alerts remain in place after temperatures dipped to -23C in Braemar at 8.13am yesterday – the lowest in Scotland since 1995.

A yellow warning of snow and ice in the west is due to come into force tonight and last until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Road maintenance teams are again out treating priority routes to make travel possible.

Routes leading to vaccination centres have been prioritised to ensure as minimal disruption as possible is experienced by those departing to get jabs.

We were out gritting the primary routes (the main roads) from about 4am onwards and should be finished at about 7.30am

Please remember that TECA (P&J Live) is on a primary route for people who are getting their Covid-19 jabs today.

Please take care again ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Kv1V8XSph2 — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 12, 2021

Schools

Schools are currently only open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children, however, wintry conditions have forced some to close.

Manor Park School in Aberdeen will delay its opening today due to the weather conditions.

In Aberdeenshire, four schools have been closed as of 7am with three warning that school transport is not operating.

The schools closed are Alford Academy, Alford Primary School, Chapel of Garioch School and Craigievar School.

Schools in Lochaber have been affected today as there is no water, heating or power.

The schools affected are Ardnamurchan High School, as well as Strontian Primary School and its nursery.

Updates for schools in your area are available here: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray.