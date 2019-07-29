Monday, July 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Motorists urged to drive with care after HGV breaks down on Aberdeen road

by Annette Cameron
29/07/2019, 8:37 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police are warning motorists to drive with care after an HGV broke down on an Aberdeen Road.

Police are currently dealing with the lorry on the A92 city-bound, just before the Charleston flyover.

Officers are asking drivers to “slow down and pass with care”.

Breaking