Motorists facing major delays near north-east town

by Callum Main
19/09/2019, 7:55 am Updated: 19/09/2019, 8:00 am
Motorists are facing worse than usual delays near a north-east town this morning.

Traffic on the A90 is backed up from the roadworks at Cowie Bridge around to the junction with the A92.

And commuters looking to avoid the traffic by heading through Stonehaven have been hit by an issue with the temporary lights at Dunnottar Avenue causing an increase in delays.

The works to the south of the town are in place after subsidence was detected in the area in July.

And the works on Cowie Bridge, which are set to run until October 14, are part of a £750,000 project which includes concrete repairs, waterproofing the bridge and upgrading the central reservation.

 

 

