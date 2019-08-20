Video: Motorists face lengthy delays as works continue on Aberdeen road

Motorists faced major delays this morning as works on a busy city roundabout caused roads chaos.

Resurfacing works are currently being carried out at Hazlehead roundabout, with the King’s Gate approach to the interchange closed and traffic restricted to one lane on Queen’s Road.

There were long queues of traffic this morning backed up along Queen’s Road and Skene Road as far as the junction with the Lang Stracht – a distance of around a mile and a half.

Eyewitnesses reported that a set of temporary lights installed to manage traffic in the area had failed, frustrating drivers on the approach to the city centre.

Council workers were reportedly directing traffic as the road struggled to cope with rush hour traffic. Local councillor Martin Greig said the works were posing significant problems in the area.

He said: “The long delays in completing these works have caused huge levels of traffic chaos in the area.

“It’s a bottleneck and the lengthy roadworks have made a difficult situation much worse.

“The situation has turned into a chaotic shambles and it is unacceptable that so many people are being severely affected.

“Urgent action is needed, particularly with the schools due to go back tomorrow.

“There are three schools in the area and this is just about the worst time of year for these roadworks to be in place.

“The situation needs to be treated as an emergency to reopen these roads. This is a major commuter route into the city and there is constant traffic. The works should have been planned and carried through much more quickly to try and ensure the inconvenience was kept to a minimum.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The city’s rush-hour traffic problems continued when two cows escaped from a field and made their way onto the A944 between Kingswells and Westhill.

Police Scotland took the decision to close the road westbound for a short time just before the AWPR junction to move the animals from the area.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.