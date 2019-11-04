Drivers charged and vehicles seized following crackdown in north-east

More than 20 drivers have been charged or warned following a policing operation in the north-east.

Offences including driving without insurance, using a mobile phone, speeding and lighting defects were all recorded by officers.

Two vehicles were also seized and another one banned from the road.

In total police recorded 40 separate offences, with 23 motorists charged or warned.

The operation was carried out by roads policing officers in Elgin over the weekend following complaints of antisocial driving in the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sergeant Andy Meikleham, from the Elgin road policing unit, said: “This operation was all about challenging and educating road users, to improve safety and reduce the number of injuries on our roads.

“While the vast majority of drivers gave us no cause for concern, it was disappointing to see so many offences being detected in a short period of time.

“I was particularly concerned that some of the vehicle defects we discovered could have contributed to future collisions.”

“This is the latest in a number of targeted operations that we have carried out in the north-east and we have even more planned in the next few weeks and months.”