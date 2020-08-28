Drivers caught at 70mph in 40 zone in Aberdeen community

Two motorists were caught driving 70 miles per hour through an Aberdeen community.

Police officers were patrolling the Cove area this week focusing on road safety and speeding particularly around schools.

They caught two motorists driving at 70 and 71 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone during the morning rush hour.

Officers from the Nigg Community Policing Team were supported by the North East Roads Policing Team in this operation.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell of Nigg CPT said “Two motorists were caught driving at 70 and 71mph in a 40mph zone in Cove during the morning rush hour.

“These speeds are completely unacceptable and put the public at risk. The stopping distance for an average family car at 40mph is 36m.

“This significantly increases to 96m at 70mph. Think ahead, plan your journey so that you can leave in plenty time and reach your destination safely.”