Drivers asked to plan their trips to Aberdeen to reduce city centre traffic

Drivers travelling into Aberdeen are being asked to plan their journey well in advance due to some road space being changed into pedestrian-only.

Those driving into the city are also being asked to use car parks on whichever side of the city they arrive in.

This is to help reduce the amount of traffic crossing through the city centre, especially at peak times and weekends.

Traffic has returned to almost 80% of pre-lockdown levels and the ask for motorists to plan their journey also coincides with shopping centres reopening today.

People coming from the south are asked to use, as much as practically possible, car parks on the south side of the city centre, such as College Street Car Park or Union Square Shopping Centre.

Drivers coming in from the north or from the A96 Inverness/Elgin road should use car parks in the north of the city centre such as East North Street or the Loch Street car park in Bon Accord Shopping Centre.

People coming in from the west can use Chapel Street or Denburn car parks.

Drivers are also asked to make more use of the part-time Marischal Street car park which can be accessed via the bottom of Union Street and then onto Broad Street.

In addition, motorists should also walk between the main shopping centre car parks at Union Square and Bon Accord.

If you do need to drive to the opposite side of the city, use Anderson Drive or the bypass to gain access.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s really heartening to see people coming back into the city for shopping as it supports local jobs and the local economy.

“As lockdown eases,we’re asking motorists to plan their journey before they start so as to avoid congestion and reduce frustrations.

“The road changes and restrictions, particularly the pedestrianisation areas, are designed to allow people to walk in safety by allowing them to physically distance and avoid traffic.

“We ask people to plan their journey before they start and avoid cross city centre routes. Ideally they should go to a car park nearest to where they are coming in from, and if they can’t, to use Anderson Drive and the bypass to reach their destination.”