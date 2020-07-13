Motorists asked to ‘avoid the area’ after van and lorry crash on AWPR

A section of the Aberdeen bypass has been blocked this morning following a crash involving a van and a lorry.

The A90, at the Blackdog junction has been closed southbound according to Traffic Scotland.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene, however Police Scotland say there are “no serious injuries”.

Police Scotland has asked motorists to avoid the area, with the road between Blackdog and Dyce blocked southbound.

Officers from both Mintlaw and Inverurie road policing teams are at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle collision between a van and a lorry near the Balmedie Junction on the A90 around 8.20am.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service attended however there were no serious injuries.”