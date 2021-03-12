Motorists asked to avoid road in Dyce following two-car crash

A two-car crash has closed a road in Dyce.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Victoria Street as police are in attendance at a crash.

The road has been closed while the vehicles are recovered.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

Police posted an online statement asking drivers to avoid using the area at this time.

Road Traffic Collision- Victoria Street, Dyce Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that they there are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Victoria Street, Dyce.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) March 12, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6am on Friday, 12 March, to a report of a two car crash on Victoria Street, Aberdeen.

“The road is currently closed while the vehicles are recovered.”

Meanwhile, the A90 between the Ellon South roundabout and Tipperty is expected to remain shut until 9am after a two-vehicle crash last night.

Accident investigation teams remain on-scene.