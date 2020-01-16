Motorists asked to avoid area after Extinction Rebellion ‘blockade’ Shell’s Aberdeen HQ

Environmental activists are staging a climate protest at Shell’s Aberdeen base.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have “blockaded” the oil major’s regional headquarters in Tullos.

The group said it has secured the entrances with lock on equipment and the main gate with its purple boat named Amal Gous.

© Twitter/Extinction Rebellion

Extinction rebellion said its “Red Rebel Brigade” will also be in attendance, with a protest to take place in the city centre, starting at the train station at 1pm.

The protest is part of a two-week campaign targeting the fossil fuels industry.

Chief Inspector Davie Howieson, Local Area Commander for Aberdeen South, said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a peaceful protest in Wellington Road, Aberdeen, outside the Shell premises.

“The road was blocked from around 6.45am and road users are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

“We are liaising with both Shell and the protest organisers, Extinction Rebellion.”