Major Aberdeen roundabout to be closed overnight for over a week

A major Aberdeen roundabout will be closed to motorists overnight for over a week.
Motorists travelling between Peterhead and Aberdeen have been advised of roadworks that are due to begin on September 20 and finish on October 1.
The Murcar roundabout, which lies on the route between the north of Aberdeen and the A92 heading north towards Peterhead, will be closed for resurfacing works.
