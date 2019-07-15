Motorist stopped almost seven times over drink drive limit in north-east

A crackdown on drink driving in the north-east has seen police stop a motorist almost seven times the limit.

A second driver was caught six times the limit, while a third driver was four times the legal limit.

In total 11 people were charged in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray over the weekend in relation to drink driving and drug offences.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “I continue to be disappointed that people choose to drink/ drug drive despite the many previous warnings we have issued, aswell as the work undertaken recently during Police Scotland’s national Summer Drink Drive campaign.

“Time and time again we issue warnings about the consequences of drink/drug driving yet a small minority continue to believe they are above the law and put the safety of other road users at risk by getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“Driving while over the limit is incredulous and cannot be accepted as normal practice.

“I am extremely grateful to those members of the public who were concerned enough to contact the Police and would like to emphasise that this continued support is invaluable in allowing us to remove offenders from the road.

“If anyone has any concerns about someone drink or drug driving please share this information and, where possible, alert the police before they have had the chance to set off on their journey.

“Doing so gives us a greater opportunity to detect this irresponsible behaviour and keep the roads safe.

“Under no circumstances is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs ever acceptable and our officers will continue to proactively detect offenders.”