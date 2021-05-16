Motorist ‘potentially put drivers at risk’ while driving erratically on Aberdeenshire road

A motorist who was reportedly driving erratically on an Aberdeenshire road could have posed a risk to other road users, police have said.

At around 2.10pm on Friday, May 14 police received a report of a grey Kia driving erratically on the A98 Fraserburgh to MacDuff road near to the village of Crudie.

Officers are now keen to trace any witnesses who may have seen this vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “This vehicle was reportedly being driven in an erratic manner, potentially putting other drivers in danger, and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“If you were on the A98 on Friday afternoon and saw the vehicle, or may have dash-cam footage of it, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1791 of Friday, 14 May.”