Forties pipeline shutdown could push up petrol prices

Petrol prices across the UK could rise this week after the leak detected in a oil pipeline forced it to be shut down.

The small leak in a section of the Forties pipeline near Netherley was detected last week, with a 300m cordon put in place and nearby homes evacuated.

It carries 40% of North Sea oil and gas, and the shut down is estimated to be costing the North Sea industry £20m per day.

And it is not only the oil and gas industry that is feeling the impact of the closure, with the RAC warning that petrol prices across the UK could rise by 3p a litre as wholesale oil reached its highest price since mid-2015.

A spokesman said: “An increase of up to 3p a litre is very bad news for motorists. This closure will inevitably lead to an unwelcome increase in the price with the knock-on effect of raising the wholesale cost of both fuels.”

An Ineos spokesman said: “We are working closely with the Government and other stakeholders to minimise the impact of the closure as far as possible on communities, our customers and the country. We apologise to our customers and communities for the issues that this creates.”