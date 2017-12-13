Motoring body warns North-east oil pipeline closure may push up petrol prices

Politicians have hit out at an oil firm over claims residents and businesses are being hit by the closure of a North-east oil pipeline.

Two MSPs tabled emergency questions at Holyrood yesterday and accused Ineos of “a lack of communication” with people living near the Forties pipeline.

It carries 40% of North Sea oil and gas, and has shut down for repairs to a crack in the pipe.

And it is not only the North-east that is feeling the impact of the closure, with the RAC warning that petrol prices across the UK could rise by 3p a litre as wholesale oil reached its highest price since mid-2015.

A spokesman said: “An increase of up to 3p a litre is very bad news for motorists. This closure will inevitably lead to an unwelcome increase in the price with the knock-on effect of raising the wholesale cost of both fuels.”

Some residents living near the pipeline have had to leave their homes as a precaution, while those who stayed are hampered by the closure of the Netherley to Cookney road due to engineers working on the pipeline.

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Oil and Gas UK, said: “We hope this can be resolved safely and as quickly as possible.”

She added: “We have been in touch with Ineos and are closely monitoring the situation. The shutting down of the Forties pipeline does cause significant issues for our industry, financially, operationally and commercially – 40% of oil production is now shut in and the resulting lost production is worth around £20m per day at current oil prices to industry.”

In the Scottish Parliament, North-east MSP Mike Rumbles spoke about the impact on residents, saying: “The problem was discovered a week ago yet people were only told this week. Ineos has to get better at talking with people as there has been a lack of communication.”

An Ineos spokesman said: “We are working closely with the Government and other stakeholders to minimise the impact of the closure as far as possible on communities, our customers and the country. We apologise to our customers and communities for the issues that this creates.”

