Motorcyclist taken to hospital in serious condition following crash on north-east road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The B979 between A96 and Clinterty Caravan site remains shut following the incident which happened at about 12.40pm.

A male motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The male car driver was not hurt.

A statement from Aberdeenshire South Police said: “Members of the public are asked to avoid the B979 between the A96 and Clinterty Caravan Site due to a crash that happened around 12.40pm.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.”