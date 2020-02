A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in a north-east town.

Boroughbriggs Road in Elgin has been blocked as emergency services attend the collision between a car and a motorbike.

A police spokesman confirmed that they were currently in attendance.

He said: “We were called out to the incident at 8.45am and a motorcyclist is currently en-route to hospital.

“No details on their injury at the moment.”