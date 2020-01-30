Teenager taken to hospital following collision on Aberdeen road

A teenage motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on a busy Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Road near the Lidl supermarket at 6.45pm following reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The 16-year old male was treated at the road side before being conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, although his injuries not thought to be serious.

The road remains open, although traffic is moving slowly.

A police spokesman said: “We got the call at quarter to seven about a collision between a car and a motorbike.

“The only injuries are to the motorcycle rider and an ambulance is taking them to hospital.”