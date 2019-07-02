Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with van on Aberdeen road

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

The van and motorbike collided at the junction of Mugiemoss Road and Old Meldrum Road in the city’s Bucksburn area at 5pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there was no serious injuries but a man had been taken to hospital.

He said: “We were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van and a motorcycle.

“It happened on Old Meldrum Road at 4.59pm.

“There doesn’t appear to be serious injuries but a male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”