Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist in a north-east village.

A female rider slid off her bike and under a lorry on Errolston Road in Cruden Bay at 4.35pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed details of the incident.

She said: “A female aged between 16 to 35 years old has come off her bike and has slid under a lorry.”

She was taken to hospital with a non-serious leg injury.