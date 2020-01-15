Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

A motorbike and car have collided on a busy Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to the incident, on the corner of Ann Street and Hutcheon Street, at around 11am this morning.

Nobody appears to have been seriously hurt, however the driver of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15 am on Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 police attended a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and motorbike at the corner of Ann Street and Hutcheon Street

“There do not appear to be any serious injuries however the motor cyclist has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Police inquiries into the crash continue.”