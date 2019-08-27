Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A90

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major north-east road.

The collision, involving a motorbike happened near the Marykirk turnoff on the A90 southbound at Laurencekirk.

Emergency services are on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12 noon to a report of a collision on the A90 southbound at the turn-off for the A937.

“The crash involves a motorbike.

“The motorcyclist is being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The road is blocked.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.57am today to attend an incident on the A90, near Laurencekirk.

“We dispatched one paramedic response unit and one ambulance to the scene. We transported one male patient in his 30s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”