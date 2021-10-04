Motorcyclist stopped by police after travelling at 123mph on A90

A motorcyclist travelling at 123mph was stopped by police on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The 36-year-old was clocked by officers on the A90 between Cleanhill and Stonehaven during speed checks on Monday evening.

He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for the alleged offence.

Last year, more drivers were caught speeding on the A90 than any other road in Scotland.

Data from Confused.com revealed that 9,783 people were caught driving over the speed limit on the Fraserburgh to Perth Road, despite lockdown restrictions being in place.

Fines for those caught speeding can be “up to 175%” of their weekly wage, with the total amount sometimes dependent on individual incomes.

In 2019, a total of £585,500 was collected from penalty fines, according to Safety Cameras Scotland.