Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on north-east road

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Methlick road.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a male was injured and taken to hospital following the one-vehicle crash.

She said: “Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

“Inquiries in to the crash are continuing. The road is closed both ways and will be until further notice.”