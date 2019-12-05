Motorcyclist seriously injured in A90 crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the A90.

The incident happened at 6.05pm at the A90 and A952 Toll of Birness junction and involved a car and a motorbike.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while emergency services are in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance at the junction of the A90 and A952 at Toll of Birness, following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

“The incident happened at around 6.05pm.

“Ambulance crews are en route to assess injuries to the motorcyclist, which are believed to be serious.

“We would ask motorists to avoid the area in the meantime, as emergency services carry out their work.”