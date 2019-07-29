Motorcyclist seriously injured following north-east crash

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured following a crash on a north-east road.

Thornhill Road in Elgin was partially closed for several hours yesterday while police carried out investigations following the crash.

A spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 8.25am.

He added a male motorcyclist had come off his bike and suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

The road reopened at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two drivers are recovering at home after a crash on Anderson Drive.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound side at the junction with Great Western Road around 3.55pm on Saturday.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated for minor injuries.

They were allowed home late on Saturday and are recovering.

Police closed a stretch of the road until 7.05pm and advised drivers to avoid the area.

In another unrelated incident, a cyclist suffered a shoulder injury in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The man was riding in a group when he came off his bicycle on the A939 Tomintoul to Cockbridge road at 1.55pm on Saturday.

The road was shut for almost seven hours and drivers were asked to avoid the area. Some had to follow a 60-mile diversion.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries, including a sore shoulder and a skin rash.

The road reopened at 8.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a road incident at 1.55pm and discovered a cyclist had come off his bike.

“He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“We would like to thank drivers for their patience during the road closure.”