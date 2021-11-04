Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash on A93 near Drum Castle named

By Michelle Henderson
04/11/2021, 8:41 am Updated: 04/11/2021, 9:11 am
The 43-year-old motorcylist was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency crews.

A 43-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A93 has been named by police.

Richard Alan Smith from Portlethen was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle, east of Banchory, on Monday, October 25 when he collided with a blue Toyota Rav4 car.

Emergency services raced to the scene after the alarm was raised around 2.55pm.

Despite their best efforts, Mr Smith died at the scene.

The 43-year-old is survived by his girlfriend Susan, his parents Colin and Eileen and his siblings Michael, Peter and Lyn.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard.”

Motorcyclist who died in crash on A93 near Banchory namedA motorcyclist who died following a road crash on the A93…

Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Investigations commence

The fatal crash happened between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

A full investigation into the crash is now underway by police, with officers eager to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the crash.

Sergeant Smith added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm.

“Anyone with information can call 101.”