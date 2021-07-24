Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on A939 near Lecht named

By Lauren Taylor
24/07/2021, 5:29 pm
A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a sports car near the Lecht has been named by police as George Taylor.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Sunday July 18.

Mr Taylor, from Ellon in Aberdeenshire, died when his black KTM motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Burgandy Mazda MX-5 on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul road.

The 29-year-old man who was driving the Mazda sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family as enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.”

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call us via 101, quoting reference number 2026 of the July 18.”