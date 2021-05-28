Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on A93

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital following a crash on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee Road, near Newbigging, around 7.50pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was travelling southbound the road, when he lost control of his red BMW bike and crashed.

The man was thrown off the bike and was later airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road remained closed for several hours, while emergency services conducted an investigation, and opened this morning at about 10am.

Sergeant Peter Henderson is now appealing to anyone with more information to come forward.

He said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash to contact us as there may be information which could help us establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“In particular, if any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers via 101, quoting incident number 3481 of May 27.