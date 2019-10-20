Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on north-east road

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on a north-east road this morning.

He was discovered by members of the public lying unconscious next to an orange KTM scrambler motorcycle on the B9103 near Elgin at 12.20am.

The man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Constable Barry Corbett, of the A Division Road Policing Unit in Elgin, said: “From our inquiries we believe the man had travelled from Elgin and was heading towards Lossiemouth when he came off his motorcycle.

“At this time we do not believe any other vehicle was involved but are we appealing to anyone who may have seen such a motorcycle in the Elgin or Sheriffston areas between 12:00am and 12:20am to contact police.

“Please contact the Road Policing unit at Elgin via 101 quoting reference number 0107 of Sunday October 20 2019.”

The road was closed for more than 12 hours but has since reopened.