Motorcyclist dies following crash on A93 near Drum Castle

A 43-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash near Drum Castle.

The incident happened at around 3pm yesterday on the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road, between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction for the castle.

The man was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle which was involved in the collision with a blue Toyota Rav4 car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the north-east road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2130 of October 25.”