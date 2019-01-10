Motorcyclist caught speeding at 94mph on north-east road

A motorcyclist rode at 94mph in a 60mph zone on a north-east road during rush-hour traffic.

Paul Taylor, 58, was riding his motorbike on the B979 between Netherley and Stonehaven on June 25 last year when he came to the attention of police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Taylor was overtaking vehicles during the evening rush-hour and was caught on a police speed gun riding 34mph above the speed limit.

Taylor, whose address was given as High Street, Kelso, admitted a charge of riding at a grossly excessive speed.

He apologised to the court and said he would be more attentive in future.

Sheriff Ian Wallace added six points to Taylor’s driving licence and ordered him to pay a £550 fine.