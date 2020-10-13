Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on north-east road

A male motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which also involved two cars, at around 4.30pm.

A section of the A947 Turriff to Banff road, north of King Edward, was closed as a result of the incident, but reopened two hours after the initial call.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic crash, involving two cars and a motorbike, on the A947 north of King Edward around 4.30pm.

“Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by helimed.

“The road reopened shortly after 6.30pm.”