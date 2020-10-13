Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on north-east road

A male motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.
Emergency services were called to the collision, which also involved two cars, at around 4.30pm.
A section of the A947 Turriff to Banff road, north of King Edward, was closed as a result of the incident, but reopened two hours after the initial call.
A spokeswoman for the police said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic crash, involving two cars and a motorbike, on the A947 north of King Edward around 4.30pm.
“Emergency services attended and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by helimed.
“The road reopened shortly after 6.30pm.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe