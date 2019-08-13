Motorcyclist, 53, dies following two-vehicle crash on north-east road

A man has died following a crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to the junction of the A97 and A944, near Mossat, at 12.25pm today after a serious crash involving a black Mazda and a Kawasaki motorbike.

The 53-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the man’s family and we have officers supporting them.

“Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was on the A97 or the A944 prior to the time of the collision to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1474 of 13 August.”