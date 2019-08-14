Motorcyclist, 53, dies after collision with car on north-east road

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on a busy north-east road.

The man was involved in a crash at the junction of the A97 and A944 near Mossat at 12.25pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The man, who was 53, was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle between Mossat and Kildrummy when he was involved in a collision with a black Mazda car.

Police Scotland confirmed the man’s family were being supported by specialist officers in the aftermath of the collision.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the man’s family and we have officers supporting them.

“Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was on the A97 or the A944 prior to the time of the collision to contact us. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1474 of 13 August.”

A spokesman from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.34pm to attend an incident on the A97 in Aberdeenshire. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

The road was closed while crash investigators worked at the scene.

Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford councillor Moira Ingleby said: “Any accident like this is really devastating and everyone is saddened by it.

“My thoughts go out to the family of the person who has lost their life.

“One of these accidents is one too many but we seem to have had a few recently, and such grief comes with it that it affects the whole community.

“I send my condolences to the family and friends of the person.”