Motorcyclist, 35, charged after allegedly hitting 100mph on A90

A motorcyclist has been charged after allegedly driving at 100mph on the A90 this morning.

Officers stopped the 35-year-old on the stretch of road between Balmedie and Ellon.

The rider will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Extreme care must been taken by all motorists to ensure our roads remain safe, in particular during periods of heavy rain when weather warnings are in place.

“Travelling at excessive speeds is completely unacceptable – you put not only yourself at risk but other innocent members of the public as well.”

