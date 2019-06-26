Motorcyclist, 28, seriously injured and passenger arrested after police chase in Aberdeen

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital today with serious injuries after a police chase in Aberdeen.

Police have been in attendance at Deeside Railway Line after a motorcycle crashed into a tree following the early morning incident.

The crash happened near the junction with School Road, Cults, at around 12.15am.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A passenger, another 28-year-old man, was not injured and has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Prior to the incident, police had tried to stop the motorcycle in the Westburn Road area of the city and a short pursuit was authorised which ended in the Thorngrove Avenue area.

Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department has self-referred the matter to PIRC for its consideration to review the circumstances as per procedure.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “As the matter has been referred to PIRC it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, however we will of course be assisting with any review.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw a red motorcycle in the lead-up to the incident to get in touch as soon as possible as our enquiries continue. Any dash-cam footage or private CCTV in particular could be extremely useful. Please quote ref. no. 4673 of June 25 when contacting the Police on 101.”