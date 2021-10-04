Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Motorcyclist, 18, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Portsoy crash

By Craig Munro
04/10/2021, 5:56 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 6:01 pm
The closed road in Portsoy. Picture by Brian Smith/Jasperimage

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his motorbike crashed into a wall in Portsoy.

Police were called to the scene, on Seafield Street in the Aberdeenshire town, at around 9.30am.

The section of road, part of the A98 between Banff and Fochabers, was closed off by officers, and reopened more than eight hours after the incident at around 5.45pm.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and no other injuries related to the incident have been reported.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash, after a motorbike struck a wall, on Seafield Street, Portsoy around 9.30am on Monday, 4 October.

“The 18-year-old male motorcyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and any witnesses with dashcam footage are being asked to make contact with local police.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101.