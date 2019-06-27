Motorbike seen driving at speed across Aberdeen hours before crash

A motorbike that crashed into a tree, seriously injuring a man, was spotted speeding across Aberdeen hours earlier as police gave chase.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, the red Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a tree on the Old Deeside Railway line in Cults at around 12.05am yesterday.

The rider, a 28-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The bike’s pillion passenger, also 28, was not injured and police said he has been arrested in connection with the incident.

One man, who asked not to be named, reported to police that he noticed the same bike at Danestone Tesco at 9.30pm.

He said: “I was waiting in my car at the petrol station and the bike jumped the queue and caused the car in front of me to do an emergency stop.

“The rider didn’t take off his helmet and didn’t have a rear number plate.

“After he finished fuelling, he went on to the car park and was riding around at high speeds. The engine buzz was loud.”

Police said the pursuit began after 11pm in the Westburn Road area. The chase took in the Kingswells dual carriageway and the Lang Stracht.

A woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I was at a house on the Lang Stracht at around 11.50pm and heard this loud engine from a motorbike and then saw lights from three police cars giving chase. It was very fast and loud.”

Police said officers made efforts to stop the bike but gave up at around midnight in Mannofield’s Thorngrove Road.

It is believed the motorbike then joined the Old Deeside Line close by, because it was spotted by a resident in Garthdee at around midnight. Five minutes later the bike crashed into a tree on the Cults section of the walking route and paramedics were called.

Lynn Sangster, who lives near the scene, said she woke at 1am as a major police investigation got under way.

She added: “There was a bloke screaming and coughing then a pick-up truck taking away a police car on the back.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our professional standards department has self-referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) for its consideration to review the circumstances as per procedure.”

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “As the matter has been referred to PIRC it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, however we will of course be assisting with any review.”

A PIRC investigation team spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading up to and including the serious injury of a 28-year-old man following a police pursuit in Aberdeen in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The incident was referred to the PIRC by Police Scotland as is standard procedure and a report will be submitted to the Chief Constable in due course.”