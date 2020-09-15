Motorbike fan wins new machine in north-east charity raffle

A motorbike enthusiast is the new owner of a custom bike after winning a north-east drugs support charity raffle.

Matt Wilson, originally from Ballymena, Northern Ireland, scooped the custom old school bobber motorbike after entering the draw to support the work of Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

The charity provides support to people struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs, helping them recover and move on.

Built by Teen Challenge’s area manager, Gordon Cruden, the bike was painted to represent the organisation’s men’s addiction recovery centre, Sunnybrae, which is based near Fyvie.

Matt said: “I am over the moon to have won this bike! I cannot wait to ride it, showing it off! I can’t believe I have won.

“I entered the draw on the 24th of April through Facebook. I was researching a potential project of building my own chopper or bobber and spotted this online – looking fab!

“Noticing it was a draw for charity and supporting young adults I had no problem parting with cash to support the cause. Everybody in life needs a helping hand at some point, Teen Challenge is that helping hand. I am happy to support and never thought I would ever win this fantastic bike.”

Mr Cruden said: “A huge congratulations to Matt for winning the Sunnybrae bike. He now owns a truly unique custom bike, and in the process has contributed to our work to put hope within reach of hurting addicts.”

As well as Sunnybrae, Teen Challenge North East Scotland operates a women’s refuge, Benaiah, near Mintlaw.

Both of the centres have the aim of offering peaceful retreats where those struggling with substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.