Emergency services were in attendance at a crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened near the roundabout at the B993 Elphinstone Road, just off the A96, and involved a motorbike and a car.

Several police cars were at the scene.

An eyewitness said that the road was blocked, and cars were unable to pass, but is now open.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There were no serious injuries.

“The road is now open.”