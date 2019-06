Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information after three motocross bikes were stolen.

The bikes, an orange and black KTM SX125, an orange and black KTM 250 and a red and black Honda, were stolen from the Hillocks way area of Bucksburn at some point between 2.30am and 7.30am today.

Anyone who has seen the bikes, or has any information as to where they might be is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0596 of June 24.