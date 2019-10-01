Motion marks successful buyout of Aberdeen paper mill

A north-east politician has tabled a motion in Parliament marking the successful buyout of an Aberdeen paper mill.

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has submitted a motion to Holyrood congratulating all those involved in completing the deal.

Mr Macdonald said: “The management buyout is the right outcome for all and everyone involved in the bid deserves a lot of credit.

“It’s great news for the workforce, the community and local economy.

“I look forward to Stoneywood going from strength to strength.

“There are further potential markets for fine papers in Scotland, including the whisky, food and creative industries, which will enable Stoneywood to gain even more customers in future.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It was revealed last week that a total of 450 jobs had been saved at the mill after a management buyout deal was agreed, with all jobs transferred to the new firm with immediate effect.

Mill bosses said the news had filled staff with “elation, relief and emotion” and it comes after nine months of “uncertainty” for employees.

Under the terms of the rescue agreement, the historic mill has been sold to a new firm, Creative Paper Holdings Limited, formed by a management buyout team.