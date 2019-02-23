Aberdeen jewellers offers Mother’s Day gift

An Aberdeen jewellers is giving away a special gift to one lucky child and their mother.

Beaverbrooks on Union Street is asking children to record themselves saying the best thing about their mum and what their dream Mother’s Day gift would be.

Whoever wins will receive a treat worth £1,000 and the child will win the title of Aberdeen’s ultimate little gem.

Four runners-up will also receive a £100 Beaverbrooks gift card.

To enter, videos have to be submitted by 9am on March 18.

Children must be aged between 4 and 11.