Mothercare announces plans to put business into administration

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business, which has 79 stores, into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The firm has told investors that profits will not grow this year, as it felt the impact of “fragile consumer confidence”.

The company, which has a store in Berryden, Aberdeen, saw total sales slide by 9.2% for the 15 weeks to July 15, as it struggled amid an “uncertain and volatile” market.

The baby products business closed more than 50 of its UK stores over the past year in a bid to keep it afloat and improve profitability.

Chief executive Mark Newton-Jones said: “We have achieved a huge amount this year, refinancing, restructuring and reorganising Mothercare to ensure a sustainable future for the business.

“The majority of that work is now done, including the completion of our store closure programme, leaving us with 79 stores which are well positioned to support our UK customer base.”