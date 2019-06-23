North-east mum’s cancer battle inspires son’s charity trek

A north-east man is set to take on his biggest challenge yet after being inspired by his mum’s brave battle with cancer.

Gary Woodcock, 30, will be walking 250 miles to raise money for Sarcoma UK after his mother was diagnosed with rare cancer leiomyosarcoma, which affects soft tissue.

Susan Paterson, 63, was given the diagnosis five years ago and since then has gone through three major operations.

This year the mum-of-two has undergone chemotherapy and is now coming to the end of her second cycle.

Gary, originally from Torphins but now living in Glasgow, will be doing the walk from his mother’s original home town of Clarkston, Glasgow to her current home town in the north-east.

Gary said: “I will be doing all the famous walks, including the Kelvin Walkway, the West Highland Way, East Highland Way and the Deeside Way, totalling around 250 miles.

“A couple of friends and relatives will be joining me and my girlfriend is joining me for the first part.

“I have three weeks off work and I hope it will take about 18 days.

“I will be camping along the way and carrying my tent on my back, but I might have a night of luxury where I stop for a place with a shower.

“I’m supporting Sarcoma UK, the only cancer charity in the UK focused on all types of the disease. Sarcoma is a cancer of the bone and soft tissue.

“It is one of the hardest to diagnose and difficult to treat.

Gary’s family has also been hit with the loss of both his grandparents, Isobel and Martin Gardner.

He said: “As a family, we have suffered great loss this year, losing both my grandparents –my mum’s mum and dad.

“Granny passed away on the February 13, only 26 days after her beloved husband, after suffering a long battle with cancer herself.

“Earlier that day my mum had undergone her first chemo treatment.

“She is now coming towards the end of her second cycle of treatment, having received the news that her tumours had shrunk after the first cycle.

“This result was beyond all of our expectations and surpassed any medical prediction, illustrating just how little is currently known about leiomyosarcoma and how much we need further research into treatments.”

Gary will be starting his trek on June 28 and is asking for donations. He has already raised a total of £2,397 for his goal of £2,500.

To help Gary’s cause go to bit.ly/2ZptQAZ