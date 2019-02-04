Mothballed Aberdeen community council could be rising again

An application has been lodged to reform a mothballed Aberdeen community council.

Northfield Community Council was forced to close last year after a lack of volunteers to serve as members.

Eight people were needed to continue.

At the time, community councillors pledged the group would return.

Residents had to wait until January 24 to apply for re-establishment and an application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

A council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we have received an application to request that Northfield Community Council is re-established.

“The application will now be checked and validated before a date for an election is set.

“Once a date has been set, residents interested in being on the community council will need to complete a nomination form and follow the usual election process.”

Councillor Ciaran McRae, who represents Northfield, pledged his support for the community council should it reopen.

He said: “It’s great to see the community council coming forward and applying for reestablishment.

“It was a great loss to the area that they were no longer there.

“It’s great that they’re trying to get back up and running again.

“I really hope that people will come forward and get involved for the betterment of the community.”

Councillor Gordon Graham added: “I look forward to them being re-established. I was disappointed when they didn’t get the numbers the first time.”

If the application is granted, an election will then be held to determine membership.